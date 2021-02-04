Abu Dhabi (WAM)

The Department of Municipalities and Transport, in cooperation with Abu Dhabi Police, Modon Real Estate Company, and the AWS volunteer team, the Abu Dhabi Tour, organized with the participation of more than 60 riders from the elite of the emirate’s riders. This initiative comes as part of the joint efforts aimed at promoting an active lifestyle in the emirate and highlighting its destinations and landmarks Tourist.

The tour witnessed stops in a number of historical, heritage, cultural and tourist destinations and landmarks, such as Oasis of Dignity, the Corniche, Mohammed bin Rashid Tower, Qasr Al Hosn, Breakwater, Emirates Palace, Al Watan Palace, and Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque.

The second edition of the Tawaf is scheduled to start at 9 am on February 13th from Al Hudayriat Island, passing through a number of stations that include Yas Island, the Abrahamic Family House, Al Ittihad Arena, Saadiyat Walk, Louvre Abu Dhabi, The Galleria Mall, The V Garden, Emirates Palace, and Qasr Al Watan.

For his part, Hamad Al Mutawa, Executive Director of Operations Sector at the Department of Municipalities and Transport said: “The department supports all initiatives that promote an active lifestyle and the readiness of the appropriate infrastructure, including modern roads and pedestrian and bicycle paths of more than 300 square kilometers, in accordance with international best practices.”

In his comment, Ahmed Al-Sheikh Al-Zaabi, Director of Implementation Department at Modon Real Estate Company, said: “We are keen in Modon Real Estate Company to enhance the vibrant lifestyle in the capital by organizing sporting and entertainment events that meet the aspirations of citizens and residents alike, in addition to highlighting the tourism and cultural diversity that it summarizes. Emirate ».

To ensure the safety of all participants and the Abu Dhabi community in general, the Transportation Center, in cooperation with the Traffic Directorate of Abu Dhabi Police, announced the closure and diversion of vehicle lanes during the event, taking all necessary measures, and providing ambulances, in anticipation of any emergency.