Abu Dhabi (WAM)

The Department of Municipalities and Transport launched the “Your Housing Your Responsibility” awareness campaign in cities and regions of the Emirate to confront the phenomenon of overcrowding.

Inspection campaigns will be launched during the first quarter of 2023 to monitor violators, based on what is stipulated in Law No. (8) of 2019 regarding regulating the occupancy of real estate and housing units in Abu Dhabi, and administrative penalties and fines amounting to one million dirhams will be imposed on anyone who violates the provisions of the law and its implementing regulations.

The campaign aims to address the phenomenon of overcrowding, which is defined as the occupancy of a group of people in a residential unit in a way that is not commensurate with its area and the nature of the services allocated to it, in addition to getting rid of the negative manifestations that result from overcrowding, which violate security and safety procedures, prevailing customs and public taste, and contradict the principles of Public morals and morals prevailing in the country, as the department called on all citizens, real estate owners and companies to abide by the law, by adhering to the number of individuals in one housing unit, and housing workers in residential areas designated for them away from family homes.

The awareness campaign, which was launched in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Civil Defense Authority, aims to protect community members and enhance their awareness to address the negative effects of overpopulation. With the aim of raising the standard of living in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

Inspection campaigns begin by the inspectors of the three municipalities of the Emirate, as of the first quarter of 2023, and the Department of Municipalities and Transport is responsible for imposing administrative penalties and fines and following up on compliance with the implementation of the decision.

The Department provides a special mechanism for reconciliation, by offering reconciliation to the violator, provided that this is recorded in the minutes of the procedures. The violator who accepts reconciliation must pay a financial fine equivalent to (75%) of the total administrative fine specified for the violation within a period not exceeding sixty days from the date of offering him reconciliation. , in addition to the grievance mechanism; The violator can submit a grievance request through the TAMM platform, within a week of its date.

The Department of Municipalities and Transport stressed the importance of consolidating the foundations of a safe society in its housing, by regulating legislation and laws that enhance the quality of life in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, by applying the law regulating the occupancy of real estate and housing units in the emirate, to preserve the general appearance, and in order to improve the reality of living life, and achieve the well-being of all Residents of the emirate..The law adopts and takes into account humanitarian cases when applied.

The department stressed the importance of reporting the phenomenon of “overcrowding”, which is a duty and a societal responsibility, and the owner, investor and tenants must observe the most important standards and requirements for leasing and occupancy.