Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The Department of Municipalities and Transport, in cooperation with Modon Real Estate, announced the handover of seven mosques to the General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowments during the blessed month of Ramadan, in several regions in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra region, including mosques on Abu Dhabi Island, Al Shamkha, Shakhbout, Jabal Hafeet, Al Amerah South. And the city of goods.

The Department of Municipalities and Transport said: “The Department of Municipalities and Transport is constantly devoting its efforts to improve the quality of life for all residents, in line with the vision of our wise leadership. These mosques were established within our plan to establish 20 new mosques in the capital, in line with our vision of sustainable urban development that aims to achieve the well-being and happiness of the community. By working hand in hand with Modon Real Estate, these new additions will meet the needs of citizens and residents, hoping that we will thus contribute to satisfying our society.

For his part, Ahmed Al-Sheikh Al-Zaabi, Director of Implementation at Modon Real Estate Company, said: “During the blessed month of Ramadan, we are pleased to continue our cooperation with the Department of Municipalities and Transport to hand over new mosques in the capital and continue to focus on the strategic development of the city.”

To date, MODON has delivered a total of 12 mosques, after developing and adopting the plan presented by the Department of Municipalities and Transport, and Modon, which was approved by the General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowments. The plan included handing over 20 mosques in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, including 10 mosques in Abu Dhabi, 5 mosques in Al Ain and 5 mosques in Al Dhafra.

It is reported that each of the seven mosques that have been handed over accommodates 2,928 worshipers. By reducing its capacity to 30% to prevent the spread of Covid-19, each of them will accommodate between 121 and 132 worshipers.

These mosques were built and finished according to the highest standards, as the window edges were decorated with decorative stones, and the mosques were distinguished by a design that allows light to enter and a minaret of 18 meters high, with elaborately designed windows and a copper crescent, in addition to corridors paved and interconnected throughout the mosque, all complementing aesthetic touches in Gardens and trees.

Each mosque will feature a spacious main prayer hall, a separate prayer room for women, an indoor ablution area for males and a separate ablution area for females, in addition to a shaded outdoor area for ablution and a facility for cold drinking water. Each mosque will include dwellings with an attached kitchen, living room, bedrooms, shared toilet, bathrooms and patio.