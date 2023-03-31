Municipalities | A “smart” little community flourishes, even if everything should go against the walls – What is it about?

A small, aging municipality can manage if services are organized in a new way. Leppävirta has combined tourism and municipal sports services.

Sports center Vesileppis is a unique invention from Savoia: it is used by both tourists and residents of Leppävirta municipality.

Leppävirta has come up with the idea of ​​offering municipal residents extensive sports services at a tourist destination. It is one of the flexible small municipalities in Finland that have developed services for the municipality’s residents in an unusual way.

“Here we have city-level sports services in the middle of the countryside,” praises the mayor of Leppävirta Matti Raatikainen.

With an alder stream has 9,176 inhabitants, and last year 104 people moved out. 71 children were born, which is good compared to other rural municipalities in Savo.

Leppävirta municipality owns Vesileppis both directly and through the companies it owns. In addition to water sports facilities, its services include an ice rink, multi-purpose gymnasiums, a ski tube and outdoor fields.

Municipalities pay a small usage fee for some exercise sessions, but exercise cards are offered to, for example, pensioners, children and low-income families.

Five years ago, Leppävirta built an elementary school in the area of ​​the sports center. School children’s sports are organized in the premises of Vesileppis.

When researchers from the University of Eastern Finland found out by what means municipalities losing population can cope, Leppävirta was one of the successful ones in the study.

The kind of services rural municipalities rely on to live on is once again one of the important topics of the next government’s economic policy.

Business activities and combining municipal services is “smart adaptation”. With its power, dozens of small Finnish municipalities can manage, even though the population is both aging and moving away.

More than two-thirds of the municipalities in mainland Finland have lost their population in the last two decades.

Professor of regional studies and economic geography at the University of Eastern Finland Teemu Makkonen it is important to get rid of the idea that the municipality’s success is only measured by population change.

“We should rather look at the well-being of the local residents,” says Makkonen.

According to him, the success of municipalities is also determined by how the services have been managed, and above all whether the municipal residents are satisfied with them.

“Growth is not synonymous with success, and shrinking population is not synonymous with impoverishment.”

Makkonen reminds that growing areas have their own problems. Rural municipalities, on the other hand, suffer from people moving elsewhere.

When studying how municipalities are doing, researchers from the University of Eastern Finland developed an indicator that describes things other than population change. It measures the municipality’s vitality, well-being and inclusion with the help of various indicators.

Adaptable The innovative Rural areas project looked for Finnish municipalities that are doing well by other metrics, even if the population has decreased.

In addition to Leppävirta, such municipalities included Pyhtää, Kemiönsaari, Taivassalo, Närpiö, Maalahti, Luhanka, Halsua, Hailuoto, Pyhäntä, Vieremä and Juuka.

The mayor of Leppävirta Matti Raatikainen points out that the municipality has recently invested in the circular economy and renewable energy. Both a biofuel production plant and wind power are planned for the municipality’s area in the next few years. Leppävirta’s economy is also balanced.

Among municipalities with shrinking populations, those that are located in a good location and have successful companies and industry, specialized agriculture or forestry, and peaceful residential environments seem to be the most successful.

Aces up the sleeve are wind farms that bring in tax revenue, a fixed fiber optic network and new types of cooperation models in the production of services.

In town it is clear that the child can apply for a place in the kindergarten. There is not necessarily a daycare center in rural areas.

For example, the association of the residents of Selkie village, located in Kontiolahti, founded a daycare center because the municipality had not considered it profitable.

“Many times in the countryside you have to work hard or just do it yourself,” says Teemu Makkonen.