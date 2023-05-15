The record turnout on the first day of voting for the 2023 municipal elections is from Cosio d’Arroscia where 82.6% of the electorate showed up at the polls for the clash between two mayoral candidates in the running.

The average of the province of Imperia at 11pm stopped at 43.97%, 16 points lower than the last administrative round but it should be noted that this year the polling stations will also remain open on Mondays until 3pm. right after.

Here are the percentages in the province at 11pm, with the number of seats and percentages at 12, 7pm and 11pm (the last number refers to the percentage of the last administrative elections)

AURIGO 2 out of 2 19.13% 64.62% 74.37% 65.47%

BORDIGHERA10 out of 10 13.47% 32.52% 37.88% 54.25%

COSIO D’ARROSCIA 1 out of 1 29.81% 73.29% 82.61 62.92%

IMPERIA 44 out of 44 16.19% 38.48% 46.11% 62.79%

MONTALTO CARPASIO 2 out of 2 17.35% 39.80% 44.49% 67.74%

PIEVE DI TECO 3 out of 3 17.12% 42.33% 53.05% 73.17%

TRIORA1 out of 1 25.00% 55.60% 59.33% 72.88%

VALLECROSIA 7 out of 7 15.06% 37.88% 44.31% 56.46%

VENTIMIGLIA26 out of 26 14.15% 35.35% 41.80% 57.37%