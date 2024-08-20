Ciudad Juarez.- The Municipal Institute for Women (IMM) of Ciudad Juárez invites the female population that needs support and legal assistance in the process of requesting alimony.

Alexa Buendía, coordinator of Social Communication at the IMM, highlighted that this service is completely free and is designed to offer comprehensive support to women in vulnerable situations.

The institution has five units on the border to provide assistance, and they are located in the following points of the city: Francisco Villa Street in the downtown area, Esperanza Reyes Street in the Villa Esperanza neighborhood, Riberas del Bravo stage 8, Gimnasio Centenario in the 16 de Septiembre neighborhood, and Talamás Camandari Avenue.

In these units, interested women can receive an initial interview with social work professionals.

The attention is not limited to being only legal, Buendía indicated, psychological attention is also provided, offering service from Monday to Friday from 9:00 in the morning until 3:00 in the afternoon.

The Institute offers psychological care for the sons and daughters of women seeking support between the ages of 6 and 14, and if they exceed this age they are referred to the Subprocuratorate for Children and Adolescents or to the National System for the Comprehensive Development of the Family (DIF).

A risk assessment will then be carried out to determine the safety of the woman and her children, especially if the attacker has links to criminal activities.

“There are cases in which the aggressor or the debtor does not even live in the municipality of Juárez, or does not have a job, and that requires specialized legal support that our lawyers would have to provide,” she said.

The IMM emphasizes that society recognizes alimony as a fundamental right for girls, boys and adolescents. This right includes decent health, clothing and recreation, which requires economic support and care that can be established in the alimony claims, as well as in the management of the custody of minors.

The coordinator said that what is sought is to create awareness strategies to inform mothers of families on this border, and to approach them for guidance on how they can carry out their child support processes, in order to proceed with the claims properly and safeguard them and their children.

