POLITICAL ELECTORAL POLLS TODAY – Streets, cleanliness of the city, transport and safety are the pressing requests of the Neapolitans to the future mayor who, according to the Winpoll poll anticipated by Mattino, will be elected in the ballot. All are far from the 50 percent mark.

To date, in the voting intentions, the preferences of the Neapolitans are these: Gaetano Manfredi candidate of the center-left and of the M5S at 40.4 percent. Following is Catello Maresca civic supported by the center-right with 23.3, Antonio Bassolino independent 17.2, Alessandra Clemente in demA altitude with 14.2. Outsider Sergio D’Angelo, civic at 1.1. But we vote in 120 days and the game is wide open for everyone.

According to the survey, Gaetano Manfredi would win a ballot against both Catello Maresca and Antonio Bassolino. While the center-right candidate Maresca would overtake Bassolino.

How are surveys done?

The electoral and political polls are carried out by opinion polling societies respecting very specific scientific criteria. The authors of the surveys must identify a sample to be interviewed that is sufficiently large and representative of the population to be analyzed. In the case of polls on voting intentions for parties or the confidence index of political leaders, therefore, the interviewees must adequately represent the Italian population of age, those who have the right to vote and who go to the polls.

This work is done to minimize the margin of error and make the detection as reliable as possible. Usually a political-electoral poll is considered reliable if the indicated margin of error is 3 percent with a 95 percent confidence interval. It is precisely that of identifying a representative sample of the population that is the greatest difficulty for pollsters. Interviews for political electoral polls are usually conducted with a Cati methodology, by telephone, or Cawi, via the Internet, or mixed. To carry out the interviews, opinion polling companies rely on specialized companies.

