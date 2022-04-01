Guamúchil, Sinaloa.- After an intense electoral campaign and the voting process last Sunday, March 27, finally today the municipal trustees of the unions were protested that make up the municipality of Salvador Alvarado, which are Villa Benito Juarez and Cacalotita.

Jorge Leopoldo Inzuzna Félix swore in as the new trustee of Cacalotitawho obtained 382 votes in his favour, while in Villa Benito Juárez the citizen Carlos Humberto Cuadras Bojórquez was elected with 1,361 votes in his favor.

For their part, the commissioners took charge of the 33 communities that make up both syndicates.

During the session, it was announced that only two forms were presented for the citizen participation committee, in the union of Villa Benito Juárez and in the community of El Taballal, which were validated before the Electoral Council.

The citizen participation committee of Villa Benito Juárez was made up of its president Carmen Julissa Cervantes Verduzco, its secretary Yolanda Peñuelas, its treasurer José Humberto Gaxiola, a member of community development José María García, a sports member Selma Quintero and its cultural promotion member Reynaldo López .

For its part, in the community of El Taballal, the citizen participation committee was in charge of its president María Pérez, its secretary Leydi Navarro, treasurer Eneyda Olivas, community development member Ángel Bojórquez, sports member Bertha López, and its promotion member recreational cultural Oneida Bojórquez.