Calabria’s decisive change of direction

The House approved the “Cohesion Decree” containing interventions that are part of the review of the PNRRaimed at accelerating and strengthening the implementation of interventions financed by the cohesion policy throughout the national territory in strategic sectors, including the air transport sector.

Among the new features, we highlight an intervention that will be (much) discussed and that appears to be a pioneer in a sector, that of air transport, always “protected” in terms of charges towards passengers. In particular, from 1 August 2024 in Calabria the application will cease of the municipal surcharge on passenger boarding rights on aircraft.

In essence there will be a distortion of the accounts for the management companies, the Authorities and, above all, direct benefits for the carriers and therefore for the passengers, through a direct contribution from the Calabria Region to the State. Such an economic-financial system has allowed us to approach the Territory – Tourism – Transport “system” with a single and unitary vision, placing extreme attention on real economy and finance businesses together with central and local institutions and civil society.

Ryanairthe leading airline in Italy in terms of passenger volume, has recently presented an investment plan in Calabria of approximately 180 million euros, together with the introduction of new routes at the airports of Lamezia Terme, Crotone and Reggio Calabria.

The vision of the Region has allowed an important strategic economic and tourist development of Calabria respecting a model, that of the “3T”, which is rarely adopted in regions with a tourist vocation. Ryanairin response to the abolition of the municipal taxhas foreseen a base of 4 aircraft, a 50% growth in transported volume (up to 1 million additional passengers), 15 new routes for the region and an induced effect of over 1200 jobs. There is no doubt about it!

Beyond the information regarding the new routes to London, Brussels, Malpensa, Pisa, Frankfurt, Paris, Tirana, Venice and Turin, it is important to highlight the introduction of a regulatory instrument that suggests a significant following in the rest of the country.

To be fair, as anticipated, the first Administration to launch innovative policies for the reduction of costs towards passengers was that of Friuli-Venezia Giulia by adopting this instrument under the guarantee of the special statute. The intervention of the Calabria Region undoubtedly opens up other panoramas. It is Ryanair itself, during the press conference in Calabria, that “now invites all Italian Regions to eliminate this regressive tax. In particular, Sicily and Sardinia should follow the positive example of Calabria”. Who knows…

The pricing policies undoubtedly constitute a substantial element of the sector, but if we also add the policies of infrastructural transformation of the airports then yes, an airport system becomes the absolute protagonist of the economic development of a territory.

In this framework the Calabriaas well as all the Regions that will have the possibility to adopt policies of economic and tourist supportcan represent one of the main tourist destinationswith significant growth over the years and a significant increase in tourist flows.

Many examples in the world show how for every Euro spent on investments in infrastructure and services connected to the airport segment there is an average return of approximately 3 Euro in terms of total expenditure sustained in the territory and 3 Euro of added value, the result of the so-called Keynesian Multiplier. The benefit that the territory derives from it certainly produces an added value. We will see. Ad maiora.