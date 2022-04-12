Municipal strike The City of Helsinki demanded that kindergarten workers reveal whether they would come to work during the strike – “It is annoying that not everyone knew their own right”

According to the director of early childhood education, it is not a question of asking employees if they will take part in the strike.

the city of Helsinki Early childhood workers have been sent messages last week asking if they plan to come to work during a possible municipal strike.

If no agreement is reached in the municipal collective bargaining negotiations and the strike is not postponed, the municipal strike in the Helsinki Metropolitan Area would begin after Easter.

This means that on Tuesday, April 19, there would be 31,000 employees in strike in Helsinki, Espoo, Kauniainen and Vantaa, and the downtime would last a week. The strike would affect schools, kindergartens and health care, among others.

One A special education teacher in early childhood education in the city of Helsinki says that the person in charge of her workplace posted a message in the workplace’s joint discussion group asking the groups to indicate by job title how many adults in each group are working during the strike.

“The message emphasized that we are not asked to belong to the union. So this was an attempt to get around the direct question of who is going to be on strike, ”he says.

“We were not told the reasons why this is being asked. The manager told me that these instructions had come from a higher authority that he would act. ”

HS does not say the name of the interviewee as it could put him in an awkward position in his workplace.

HS is has seen two posts asking early childhood workers about their employment during a possible strike.

The second message says employees do not have to say if they belong to a union. Employees are asked to indicate via SMS whether they will be working in the week after Easter.

The e-mail seen by HS states that the number of staff employed during the strike will be aggregated by job title. The same message says that each employee is contacted personally.

Working life According to the Data Protection Act, the employer may only process personal data that is directly necessary for the employment relationship. The processing of sensitive data is in principle prohibited. For example, union membership is sensitive personal information.

The employer must not ask if the employee is participating in a strike or whether he is a member of a trade union.

Helsinki va. director of early childhood education Ulla Lehtonen says all those close to the city ‘s early childhood education and pre – school education have been instructed to ask employees if they are working during a possible strike.

The guide has been sent to kindergarten leaders, family day care instructors, and leading playground instructors.

“Specifically, the instructions have started from my e-mail, but this has been prepared within the industry and together with the city office,” says Lehtonen.

Employees have also been asked to find out from families the need for early childhood education during the strike week.

According to Lehtonen, the inquiries are part of the preparations for a possible strike.

“The law obliges us to organize early childhood education in the form and proportions required by the municipality, even if the strike is on,” says Lehtonen.

“Then we come to the question of how we know on what scale it is possible to organize a service. We need to know how much of the staff is at work, so we’ve gone to find out how many people are providing the service and how many customers we have. ”

Lehtonen in its view, it is not a question of asking workers whether they will take part in the strike.

“We must not, under any circumstances, ask whether an employee is a member of an association or whether he is involved in a strike. We have checked the wording of the lawyers, which we can and cannot ask. Supervisors have been given clear instructions so that we can ask employees if they are coming to work. ”

According to Lehtonen, employees can decide for themselves what their superiors are responsible for.

“We accept everything employees report and do not go on to ask additional questions. We ask if the employee is coming to work and we will receive the answer that the employee says. ”

“We also accept that nothing is answered.”

According to Lehtonen, only data on the number of employees are collected from employees’ responses.

For example, Talentia, an association of higher education professionals in the social sector, criticizes the City of Helsinki’s efforts to break the strike and put pressure on employees so that they do not dare to take part in the industrial action.

“We ensure the operation during the strike as much as possible. The obligation becomes law. We have also reviewed our compliance with the law. The situation is delicate and there are different perspectives here. We try to take them into account and act as correctly as possible, ”says Lehtonen.

The special early childhood education teacher interviewed by HS says that he himself did not answer the questionnaire.

“I heard afterwards that part had answered the question. It’s annoying that not everyone knew their own right, ”he says.

