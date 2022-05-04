Municipal sector There are also upscale doctors on strike: one of them tells why

Doctor Satu Sikanen would be at work on a normal Wednesday at Tikkurila ‘s health center in Vantaa, but today he is on strike for the first time in his life.

Sikanen, 29, is one of the few doctors who is undergoing a week-long large-scale strike in the municipal sector. Only doctors working in the health centers of the city of Vantaa are involved, and the strike is limited to non-urgent primary health care and oral health care reception activities. There are more than ten doctors on strike every day.

“I’ve been glad this has been done smartly. There are a lot of us in conservation work, and most may not have a single day of strike. I, too, am only on strike today. In other words, care has been taken here that no one will be unreasonably harmed, ”says Sikanen.

It may sound surprisingly, doctors are involved in the strike at all. In public, the labor dispute in the municipal sector has been dominated by the demands of low- and middle-income workers, such as carers, for a multi-year pay program that would raise pay levels significantly.

The situation for doctors is different, as salaries in the sector are relatively high: according to Statistics Finland, the average basic salary of doctors in the municipal sector last year was EUR 4,457 per month and the average total earnings were EUR 6,869 per month.

Are doctors also aiming for substantial pay rises?

“I see that for us, pay is not the main issue here. This is about what the contract and negotiation structures will look like in the future. After all, this strike has been a bit of a surprise for our employees as well, but we have understood why it is necessary at this point, ”Sikanen replies.

Satu Sikanen has worked as a health center doctor since 2019.

Medical Association chairman Niina Koivuviita opens up in more detail why the association has deemed it necessary to be involved in a large-scale strike in the municipal sector. Doctors have also been involved to a small extent in previous waves of strikes in Tampere, Turku, Jyväskylä and Oulu.

The Finnish Medical Association is part of the Juko, a consultancy organization for public sector educators, which, together with another main contractor, Jaun, has decided to start the strike. The group also includes, for example, teachers who have gone on strike with a much larger number of doctors.

“Due to the care debt already accumulated in primary health care, our policies to ensure patient safety have been strict, and it has been understood within Juko,” says Koivuviita.

He said doctors did not completely opt out of the teacher-led strike because they wanted to be involved at the closing tables.

“Ultimately, this culminated in who is sitting at the negotiating tables discussing the future contract structure.”

Doctors the concern is that their position at the negotiating table will weaken as new areas of well-being begin. One of the options feared by the union is for doctors ’own contract to become subordinate to a nurse-winning sote contract.

Today, there is a common framework agreement in the municipal sector, under which the doctor’s agreement and the SOTE agreement are equal separate agreements. As part of a framework agreement similar to Juko, the Finnish Medical Association is now also pushing for welfare areas. In the absence of a common framework agreement for welfare areas, doctors’ leave, for example, could be determined directly by the SOTE agreement.

Contract technology is quite complex, but the bottom line is that the Medical Association does not want its own negotiating position to be weakened relative to nursing associations.

Birch cape says that money issues are of course not indifferent to the Medical Association either.

“For example, the location and compensation for basic working hours and our on-call arrangements are also important to us. And there is money involved in these things. ”

Koivuviita says that he understands that the salary of doctors is not comparable to the low-paid professions in the municipal sector. He points out that the differences within the medical profession are still large in some respects.

“We have six-year graduates in specialized hospitals, for example, in hospitals in the Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District, whose basic salary may be EUR 3,200 per month. In other words, we also have groups whose pay could be improved. ”

Which In this case, the Medical Association does not want to send a message that doctors would be involved in the strike demanding significantly more pay for doctors. Of course, the union wants the same salary increases as others.

Koivuviita emphasizes that adhering to the current contractual structure is the most important of the union’s own goals. If doctors did not take part in the strikes at all, it would be difficult for the union to pursue its own goals within the negotiating body Juko.

“I didn’t see it coming that we were on strike this year and even for that reason. But we need to be vigilant, because this is where the collective bargaining structures of welfare areas will be concreted well into the future. ”

Are you trying Satu Sikanen, who is spending the first day of her strike in her life, understands what is at stake in a rather complex contract structure matter?

“The Finnish Medical Association has organized membership events for us, and we have been backed by this issue. It is important that each professional group continues to be involved in deciding its own affairs. ”