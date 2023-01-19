To speed up the registration and development of bureaucratic procedures, the Government of Zapopan launched the Retys platform (Municipal Registry of Procedures and Services).

With the new Retys, actions will be possible that go from the pay on line taxes and municipal infractions, endorsement and application for licenses, registration to premarital talks and search for opinions for public works, pointed out Paulina del Carmen Torres, Chief of Staff.

“Our digital window allows the creation of a unique file that works as a user profile, safeguarding the history of the procedures of the Zapopanos. With this, it has been possible to streamline and simplify the processes by ensuring that the necessary documents are reused if they are valid, “he added.

There will also be a business windowl focused on expediting procedures for merchants and companies that wish to open a new business.

To consult its catalog, the web portal is available: https://retys.zapopan.gob.mx/.