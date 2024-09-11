Ciudad Juarez.– In simultaneous public events this Tuesday, the municipal president of Praxedis G. Guerrero, Rosario Moreno López, will be sworn in by the Juntos Defendamos Chihuahua coalition, which brings together the PRI, PAN and PRD.

While in Guadalupe, Lorenzo Tarango Venegas, who obtained the majority of votes for the People’s Party, takes office.

A common characteristic between both border communities is the reluctance of the mayor to reinstall the Municipal Public Security Directorates, which were dismantled by organized crime years ago.

Rosario Moreno López is the first female mayor of this community, located 80 kilometers from Juárez.

In the case of Guadalupe, the Pueblo party nominated a candidate for the first time, who won against the Morena representative, Fausto González, who was seeking re-election and is now under investigation by the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office.