The municipal president, Araceli Brown Figueredo, from Playas de Rosarito, a resort on the coast of Mexico located on the Baja California peninsula, arrived at a venue to deliver her second government report and accompanied her entrance by none other than with the Imperial March of Star Wars. The event did not go unnoticed, it was captured and viralized on social networks.

Brown, daughter of Sergio Brown Higuera and Atala Hildeliza Figueredo, has been involved in politics since 1998, when she was responsible for electoral structure, as indicated on her CV. She has held positions representing the Party of the Democratic Revolution (PRD), sometimes being summoned by the current president of the Mexican Republic, Andrés Manuel López Obrador and on other occasions, coordinating support groups and campaigns for AMLO. In 2018 she became State Membership Coordinator for Morena to eventually assume the position of municipal president of Playas de Rosarito.

The Imperial Marchalso known as “The Theme of Darth Vader” is an iconic musical theme present in the saga of Star Wars, originally composed by John Williams for the film The Empire Strikes Back. It was released on April 29, 1980, three weeks before the film’s release and is one of the most recognized songs in the entire film industry in the world.

