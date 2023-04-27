Mayan Train: Chamber of Deputies approves reform so that the Army has indefinite control

The Mayor of TasquilloGentleman, Isabel Guerrero Trejopassed away this Wednesday morning, confirmed the city ​​hall through their social networks.

Although has not been disclosed officially the causes of deathit transpired that the municipal official he suffered from respiratory illnesswhich became complicated and death ensued.

Guerrero Trejo, served as deputy mayor of Tasquillo since the beginning of 2021, due to the fact that Maria de Jesus Chavez passed away due to Covid-19, one month after taking office.

Yesterday, the mayoress received in Tasquillo the head of the state government’s Secretary of Tourism, Elizabeth Quintanar, who is on a work tour in the region.









