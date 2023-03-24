Ihab Al-Rifai (Al-Dhafra Region)

The Municipal Presence Team in the Municipality of Al Dhafra region has finished developing the entrance to Madinat Zayed Hospital, as part of the development and rehabilitation works that the municipality is carrying out at the regional level, including the development of the road and the median island from Mohammed Khalaf Al Mazrouei Street to the entrance to the hospital, through the use of local environmental plants, Ghaf trees and sectarian rose plants. Jasmine, jasmine, and cosmetic stones, as part of the development, rehabilitation, and beautification of roads, entrances to cities, and central islands, to preserve the general appearance.

The number of seedlings of local wild plants and shrubs within the development work in Madinat Zayed is 13,000, and the number of Ghaf trees that have been planted has reached 650 in the city, in addition to planting 375 trees of (Parkinsonia) and 318 of fruit trees, and the area covered with cosmetic stones is 25,000 square meters. . The total area being developed in Madinat Zayed is about 15,000 square meters. With the aim of preserving groundwater reserves, rationalizing the consumption of irrigation water, and expanding the cultivation of local environmental plants and Ghaf trees, which are considered one of the environmental heritage of the UAE and bear the climatic conditions in the region.

Al Dhafra Municipality is keen to improve the central islands and internal roads in accordance with the highest standards of security and safety, stimulate effective monitoring and maintain the general appearance of the city, in line with the standards of sustainable development in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. And meet the needs and requirements of road users, in terms of traffic safety, road network efficiency and infrastructure facilities.

The Municipality of Al Dhafra Region pays great attention to increasing the green area while preserving the rationalization of water consumption for the sustainability of natural resources and the safety of the environment, in continuation of the approach of the late founding father, God willing, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul in peace, the first man of the environment. The municipality is interested in local wild plants and their propagation, as a good means of purifying the air and water, and they are used in natural beautification operations in the area.