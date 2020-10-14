Municipal policy Who will become the second mayor of Helsinki’s history? Nasima Razmyar has already registered for the race

For municipal elections has a time of 187 days. At the same time, it also means that the competition for the position of mayor of Helsinki and, of course, also for the positions of deputy mayors will begin.

I race The second mayor of the capital’s history has been publicly registered as the deputy mayor of Helsinki’s culture and leisure industry. Nasima Razmyar (sd). He spoke about it recently in Democrat magazine and Instagram account.

“The last three years in the leadership of Helsinki have been an interesting time. I want to continue that work. I am a candidate for mayor, if the Helsinki Social Democratic Party members so decide “, wrote Razmyar. In Helsinki, the first municipal election candidates are selected in the membership vote now during October and the mayoral candidate will decide later at the district meeting.

Razmyar says he has decided to run for the position of mayor because he has received requests from his candidacy on the field.

“I have motivation, fire and heart fully involved. I want to build a good working life in Helsinki, ”he says.

“I believe the SDP will return to the genuinely big party.”

After Razmyar’s announcement, HS asked the other deputy mayors if they were available as mayoral candidates.

From the greens a strong mayoral candidate is likely to be the deputy mayor of the urban environment industry Anni Sinnemäki in the forthcoming elections.

“I love this job, I do it with joy and motivation, but I myself am not yet far enough to have made a final decision [pormestariehdokkuudesta]”, Sinnemäki says to HS.

“I have not ruled out a candidacy, but the final solutions and timetables are yet to be passed by the party.”

SocialDeputy Mayor for Health and Safety Sanna Vesikansa (vihr) has been nominated as a candidate for the Helsinki Greens in the municipal elections, but has not thought of the elections as mayoral elections.

“First of all, I hope that our excellent Anni Sinnemäki will be available. I support him because I saw his good leadership, “Vesikansa comment on the matter.

“Of course I want to continue working for Helsinki, and if Sinnemäki were not available, then I have to rethink the situation.”

Deputy Mayor of Education and Training Pia Pakarinen (kok) tells HS that he is not available as mayor.

“I hope the mayor Jan Vapaavuori is available and I, for my part, have not even thought about it, because I think it would be good for him to continue. ”

Current Mayor Vapaavuori (Kok) received almost 30,000 votes in the last municipal elections, which is an all-time record in municipal elections.

Does the rake of the last municipal elections intend to pursue a successor as mayor?

“The answer is that I have not decided yet,” Vapaavuori briefly tells HS via SMS. He does not want to comment further at this stage.

At the moment The mayor leads six localities in Finland. Helsinki’s experiences with the mayor model are still quite recent, as the city switched to the mayor model in 2017. At the same time, another major reform was carried out when the city’s numerous agencies became four large industries.

In the summer, the Helsinki Audit Board published its own annual report their evaluation report. According to the report The mayor’s model has caused fragmentation in Helsinki’s leadership and the concentration of power on Mayor Vapaavuori.

Previously, Helsinki was the mayor of civil servants with a political background, while the mayor is the city’s highest shop steward, who is elected every four years for the term of the council.

The mayor has a lot of power: he leads the city government and participates in decision-making there as a politician.

Voters do not directly elect the mayor, but the next mayor of Helsinki is elected by the new city council from among the delegates and deputy deputies. In practice, the parties agree with each other that the party winning the municipal elections will have the position of mayor.

Now the largest groups in the Helsinki Council are the Coalition Party (24 seats) and the Greens (21 seats) and the competition between them will be fierce even now. Sdp is currently the third largest 12 in place. It remains to be seen how the SDP’s support seems to have dealt with the corona crisis Sanna Marinin (sd) government popularity.