Municipal policy Vapaavuori bent in a protracted school money dispute – would still give schools millions of euros less than the board

“Decisions cannot be based on an electoral vote,” Helsinki Mayor Jan Vapaavuori commented on Thursday.

Mayor Jan Vapaavuori (Coalition Party) will present to the city government next Monday its proposal for additional funds related to the corona epidemic for schools and other industries.

Vapaavuori organized a separate press conference on the issue on Thursday, as the situation has become politically heated.

Contrary to the decision of the Education and Training Board in April, Vapaavuori proposes EUR 2.3 million for the reimbursement of direct interest costs and EUR 9.4 million for the treatment of indirect interest costs.

The Board proposed a total of EUR 17.5 million in overrun rights, which is almost EUR 6 million more than Vapaavuori.

The majority of the political groups are expected to increase the budget presented by Vapaavuori on Monday.

Politicians have been criticizing for several weeks that the mayor has not taken the matter forward, despite the urgency of teaching decisions. On the current schedule, the matter will reach the city council on June 16th.

Vapaavuori has justified that the preparation has sought to gain an overall view of all industries.

In schools, the human resources for the new school year will be locked in late May, and at that time, qualified deputies will also be recruited for fall teaching.

Schools have now had to plan for the fall in line with the original austerity budget. At the end of May, many schools have notified parents of the amalgamation of classes.

Read more: Classes are being united, teachers are afraid to run away from Helsinki – This is how the fight for money is visible in schools, Vapaavuori still takes a stand

Town’s Of the four sectors, the largest interest rate effects are anticipated by social and health measures, which have an estimated direct additional cost of € 126 million related to the epidemic. Costs arise from, among other things, coronavirus testing, infection tracing, and vaccinations.

The estimate of direct costs for education and training is EUR 2.3 million. The culture and leisure sector and the urban environment sector mainly anticipate revenue shortfalls.

The City Chancellery, on the other hand, estimates that increased unemployment will cause additional expenditure of EUR 12–14 million.

Indirect additional costs, such as care debt and learning disabilities, are also incurred. For this reason, Vapaavuori proposes additional funding of EUR 20 million for social and health care and EUR 9.4 million for education.

The total amount is around EUR 161 million, as the urban environment estimates that it will cover its budget deficit through internal transfers.

The city chancellor wants to look at the employment situation only next autumn.

Free mountain stressed that his proposals relate to covering the costs of the epidemic.

“The overspending proposals cannot be linked to the reversal of previous budget decisions,” he said.

The cut in school expenses agreed in the autumn budget negotiations has been mixed with the discussion of corona money in Helsinki schools. Vapaavuori’s own party, the Coalition Party, has emphasized that the budget for education and training increased compared to last year, and its total budget is 1.3 billion euros.

Free mountain interpreted in his press conference that the political turmoil was due to the impact of the municipal elections.

Read more: The battle for school money continues: Politicians tried to speed up the decision, Vapaavuori refused to take the matter up

“Decisions cannot be based on an electoral vote, but on preparatory work in accordance with approved processes and procedures,” Vapaavuori explained.