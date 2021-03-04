Municipal policy Timo Soini will not run in the municipal elections: “Everything good ends in time”

Timo Soini announced his resignation on his own website.

For a long time line politician Timo Soini (sin) is not going to run as a municipal candidate in the spring municipal elections. Soini says in its decision on Thursday on his blog called Bloc.

“Everything good ends in time,” Soini writes. He says the position of trust was “joy and honor”. Soini managed to serve as a member of the Espoo City Council for a total of 20 years.

Soini has been one of Uusimaa’s sound rakes. In the 2017 municipal elections, only the Conservative Party of Espoo’s largest party garnered more votes than Soini Kai Mykkänen. At that time, Soini had 4,087 votes and Mykkänen 4,518.

Municipal elections are scheduled for April.