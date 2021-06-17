Municipal policy The project plan for the new Kamppi Health and Welfare Center in Helsinki was approved by the council

The basic health care districts based on the new center are Vironniemi, Ullanlinna, Kampinmalmi, Taka-Töölö, Lauttasaari and Reijola. The center is scheduled to open its doors in 2027.

Helsinki on Wednesday, the city council approved the project plan for the center’s health and well-being center at its last meeting of the council term.

It is planned to build a center similar to the one already built in Kalasatama and Vuosaari on the site of the western flag hall building of the Kamppi metro station. The exact address is Salomonkatu 8 A.

In addition to the health center, the new health and well-being centers have, under one roof, a laboratory, dental care, psychiatric and substance abuse services, social services and physiotherapy.

Kampin In addition to the social and health care service facilities, the new building will include the premises of Kamppi metro station and business premises. The renovation of the obsolete premises of the metro station is therefore part of the plan.

The basic health care districts based on the new center are Vironniemi, Ullanlinna, Kampinmalmi, Taka-Töölö, Lauttasaari and Reijola. The population projection for these areas is growing and is projected to be around 140,000 inhabitants by 2026.

According to plans, in 2030, the operations of the Viiskulma, Töölö and Laakso health stations would be located in Kamppi. The Laakso health center will move to Kivelä in connection with the Töölö health center to temporary premises by the end of 2021.

The Lauttasaari health station will be maintained, and it will continue to serve the residents of the southern metropolitan area with a narrower range of services.

In the Chamber delegates across party lines highlighted the need for local health stations alongside large centers. In addition, it was reminded that not everything has gone smoothly in the Kalasatama Health and Welfare Center.

“We have read and heard that customers and employees have not been completely satisfied with the Kalastama Center,” said the Chairman of the RKP’s Advisory Group. Björn Månsson.

“Local health centers are needed to serve especially pre-school children and senior citizens.”

Left Alliance Anna Vuorjoki pointed out in the discussion that large centers, which bring together professionals from different fields under one roof, are very functional and important in situations where people have a variety of problems.

To the project plan The estimated cost of building a new health and well-being center is EUR 84.2 million, excluding VAT.

If all goes according to plan, construction will begin in early 2023 and operations on the new facilities may begin in the summer of 2027.