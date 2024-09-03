Tuesday, September 3, 2024
Municipal policy | The fate of Tampere Deputy Mayor Ilkka Sas is still open: Now we want to hear from Sas himself

September 3, 2024
Municipal policy | The fate of Tampere Deputy Mayor Ilkka Sas is still open: Now we want to hear from Sas himself
The committee decided to ask Sas for a further written explanation of the demand for dismissal and the reasons for the loss of trust.

To Tampere The temporary committee appointed by the city council did not make a decision on Tuesday, the deputy mayor of Tampere Ilkka Sasin (kok) about the case.

The committee decided to ask Sas for a further written explanation of the demand for dismissal and the reasons for the loss of trust.

The police were suspicious previously Sasia for sexual harassment and alcohol crime that happened in December 2023. However, the prosecutor made a decision not to press charges in the case last week.

The prosecutor considers that there are no probable reasons to support the guilt of the suspect.

Committee chairman Mikko Aaltonen (left) told STT on Tuesday that the committee is waiting for Sas’ report by September 10. The committee’s next meeting is on September 11.

At the beginning of July, the city council appointed a temporary committee to investigate Sasi’s trust.

