Municipal policy The Coalition Party’s Juhana Vartiainen is seriously considering going to the Helsinki Mayor’s Competition:

Juhana Vartiainen will announce in the coming days whether she intends to run for mayor.

Coalition Party Congressman Juhana Vartiainen is seriously considering going to the Helsinki Mayor’s Competition Kirsi Pihan resigned. He plans to announce his final decision in the coming days.

“I am curiously and positively considering a possible mayoral candidacy,” Vartiainen tells HS on Sunday.

According to Vartiainen, he was considering going to the mayoral competition even before Piha was elected mayoral candidate.

“Now that the situation changed, I went back to my old thoughts,” says Vartiainen.

He says there have also been calls from the party to consider starting the race. Chairman of the Coalition Council’s group Daniel Sazonov said To HS on Saturday, he hopes, among other things, Vartiainen to reconsider becoming mayoral candidate.

The Coalition Party MP also spoke about his candidacy in the municipal elections today Elina Lepomäki expressed a similar wish.

“I think Juhana Vartiainen would be a great candidate for mayor. He is a captivating cultural figure, a progressive and strong Coalition humanist, ”said Lepomäki. To HS.

The Coalition Party is in a hurry to find a new mayoral candidate before the April municipal elections.

Reason for interest Vartiainen considers Helsinki’s key position for the economy and development of the entire state to be the mayor’s position.

“I am afraid that if the Coalition Party does not keep its strong position, the economy will be poorly managed and taxes will rise unreasonably.”

“Helsinki’s ability to invest forward and develop forward is a critical issue for the next few years.”

Vartiainen is particularly concerned about the impact of the social security reform, the depletion of health care resources and rising taxes on the Helsinki economy.

“I think that the growth of Helsinki and the growth of cities is a key factor for Finland. Modern economic growth is urban growth. It is critical that Helsinki succeeds, ”says Vartiainen.

“Helsinki is important for the whole country. Nations that are university cities and able to attract a mobile, talented young age group will thrive in this and the next decade. People are a key resource and the key to success. ”

“I would like to accelerate Helsinki’s growth, because Helsinki and the Helsinki metropolitan area are the engine of economic growth and prosperity.”

According to Vartiainen, it is important for Finland that Finnish educated young people stay in the country and that Finland is an attractive destination for foreign labor.

“Helsinki is in this key position and does not compete with the rest of Finland but with Stockholm, Copenhagen and Berlin,” he says.

“Finland will not succeed without a lot of work-related immigration.”

Yard announced Saturday night to give up On the candidacy of the mayor of Helsinki. He backed up his decision in his blog post. Values ​​became an important factor in the decision.

“If I wasn’t sure that the majority of the Coalitioners are thinking in the same direction about the Coalitionism as I am, I couldn’t be in this party. It is another matter, however, to be able to represent, as mayoral candidate, the spectrum of values ​​that is currently in the Coalition. In the current situation, there is a real danger that I would not have the prerequisites to succeed as a Coalition mayor, ”Piha wrote.

The yard announcement tells of the internal division of the Coalition between liberal and conservative values.

Many members of the Coalition Party told HS that the decision to give up the yard was significantly influenced by the experience of the lack of support from the party leadership in situations where the right wing of his own party was quite criticized.

Guard calls himself a liberal, but finds the internal strife in vain. According to him, it is more of a social media phenomenon, and it does not manifest itself in the parliamentary group, for example. He attaches importance to the Coalition’s politics to economic values, which are emphasized in Vartiainen’s political thinking.

“Conservatism and liberalism are old allies in economic policy,” says Vartiainen.

“What sets us apart from other parties is that we think that the economy of the welfare state must be based on people taking responsibility for themselves. The Coalition Party is the only party willing to sign the claim that a healthy adult must support himself. ”

Vartiainen also does not believe that members of the right-wing party will flow towards the basic Finns.

“Basic Finns are not a particularly right-wing party in economic policy. Their economic thinking is similar to that of the left, they are in favor of the current well-regulated labor market and the universality of collective agreements. ”

Before the MP career Vartiainen has worked as a research director at the Swedish National Institute of Economic Research (Konjunkturinstitutet) from 2005-2012. In 2012, he was appointed Director General of the State Economic Research Center (VATT). He is an economist by training.

According to Vartiainen, the mayor’s role would be an interesting but different management role.

“It would be differently demanding as it is managed in an organization where decisions are made politically. In everything, compromises must be found so that all residents feel that their lives are valued, ”he says.