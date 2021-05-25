Municipal policy The battle for school money continues: Politicians tried to speed up the decision, Vapaavuori refused to take the matter up

The Demars and Greens wanted a monetary decision for next Monday’s city government.

Helsinki schools the coronary surge arose from the torque of politicians and the mayor Jan Vapaavuori (kok) between continues.

Vapaavuori refused to consider a proposal from the Greens and Social Democrats at a city government meeting on Monday that would have obliged the mayor to bring additional funding to the city government’s meeting list next Monday, May 31st.

The matter cannot be discussed in the city government unless the rapporteur, in this case Vapaavuori, puts it on the agenda.

The question is whether the Helsinki budget will be reopened in terms of school funding.

Read more: A complete power struggle arose from the money of Helsinki’s schools – Vapaavuori’s hedgehog defense shows the mayor’s real power

May the last week is critical for schools as next fall’s teaching teams are locked in at this point. To do that, you should know how much money is available. Principals should hire a sufficient number of staff, which is difficult if the budget is not adjusted until the school holidays.

The Education and Training Board approved the corona bonus proposal more than a month ago and the Leisure Board in mid-May. However, the final decision must be made first in the city government and then in the council.

Last autumn, it was recorded in the budget agreement of the political groups that it will be possible for the boards to present their budget overruns due to the interest rate pandemic this year.

Read more: Additional funding for Helsinki’s schools is stalling, Mayor Jan Vapaavuori pledges his position

In the city government The matter proceeded in such a way that the members Reetta Vanhanen (green) and Tomi Sevander (sd) proposed a text addition to the 2020 audit report, which was the subject of a meeting on Monday.

The audit report stated that “the city government must be prepared for the rising costs due to the care and learning shortfall caused by the corona pandemic”.

In the addition proposed by Vanhanen and Sevander, the city government “requires the rapporteur to submit the exceedance proposals approved by the boards to the city government for consideration at the next city government meeting on 31 May 2021”.

“According to Vapaavuori, our presentation passed the issue. In our opinion, it was exactly part of the issue, ”says Vanhanen.

According to Vanhanen, the Greens immediately asked the Chief of Staff for a legal and administrative explanation of the appropriateness of the mayor’s interpretation.

Free mountain says he has acted in a way that is in line with good governance and the right processes during this election as well.

“I have acted on a topical budget issue in a way that all top management agrees with me. If the politicians running the election campaign are bitter, then it will be directed at the entire responsible civil service, which I, in turn, feel obliged to support, ”Vapaavuori replied to HS via SMS.

He emphasizes that the matter itself is in proper preparation.

“It wouldn’t just be the case that the Greens are trying to divert attention from the fact that hundreds of millions are just being robbed of their turn in the Sote reform in Helsinki,” Vapaavuori commented.

Social Democrats chairman of the council group Eveliina Heinäluoma considers the situation in Helsinki to be special.

“It seems that the mayor is deliberately delaying the matter, even though the Education and Training Board’s presentation was completed a month ago. Schools need information about funding now, ”says Heinäluoma.

He wonders where the concern for children and young people that Vapaavuori has proclaimed on various occasions has disappeared.

The country’s government’s supplementary budget promises EUR 40 million for the interest rate aftercare for primary schools.

“This future increase has been predictable,” Heinäluoma adds.

In his opinion, the activities of Vapaavuori are incomprehensible in the sense that the proposal for additional funding for schools has been prepared in a good dialogue at the board stage, in which the Coalition Party group has also been involved.

“Now the resigning mayor is holding back the processing of additional funding approved by the majority,” Heinäluoma says.

Coalition Party chairman of the council group Daniel Sazonov confirms that the Coalition Party has an understanding of the need for additional coronal funding for schools.

“The matter is now in preparation for office and in the hands of the mayor. We will take a stand when we have a presentation, ”Sazonov says.

The Coalition Party in the Education and Training Board has relied on an official estimate of approximately EUR 9 million in corona supplements, which turned into a vote of EUR 17.5 million. The amount presented by the Greens won.

“That wasn’t based on anything, unlike the amount estimated by officials,” Sazonov says.

Read more: A total of 17.5 million euros will be proposed for schools and kindergartens in Helsinki to repair pandemic devastation, the proposal would cancel the million savings in basic education

He thinks it is pointless to blame the mayor for procrastination. When the Leisure Board’s presentation came, the matter was discussed in the city’s management team last week, and the matter moved into preparation.

The Leisure Board proposed an increase of EUR 3.5 million in grants to organizations as a coronation wish. In addition, the culture and leisure sector forecasts that its operations will be negative by EUR 4.2 million this year.

Green and the Social Democrats demanded that the mayor bring some proposal to the city government for discussion and vote.

“After all, free mountains are allowed to show what they want. However, it is mutually agreed and reasonable for the mayor to bring the matter before him. After all, he wants things to be handled quickly and agilely in Helsinki, ”comments the Greens of the Greens.