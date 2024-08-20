Municipal policy | Tampere’s deputy mayor Ilkka Sasi is dismissed from the council group

Municipal policy|The dismissal is based on inappropriate behavior that has been the subject of a police investigation. “This is not about anything else,” says the chairman of the council group.

To Tampere deputy mayor Ilkka Sasi (kok) has been removed from the council group of the coalition and Rkp in Tampere for the time being.

According to the announcement sent by the council group on Tuesday afternoon, the dismissal was decided at an extra meeting of the council group held on Monday.

The dismissal is based on inappropriate behavior and a lack of trust, the release says.

“The council group of the Coalition and Rkp does not accept inappropriate behavior from its members”, the group’s chairman Anne-Mari Jussila says in the announcement.

“Ilkka Sasi’s behavior as a member of the group has been discussed in several meetings. Despite the opportunities for discussion, Sasi has not managed to maintain the trust of the group.”

To the press release according to the council group, Sas primarily proposed a voluntary resignation.

Earlier on Tuesday, it was reported that Sasi gave his answer to the temporary committee evaluating his confidence by the deadline, Monday, August 19.

Sasi has been suspected of sexual harassment and alcohol crime. According to Aamulehti, the criminal suspicions are related to the events after the city council Christmas party last December.

The police’s preliminary investigation regarding Sas has been completed and moved to prosecution earlier this month.

“ “Unfortunate situation.” – Ilkka Sasi

Jussila says that Sas’s behavior mentioned in the announcement refers to a process that lasted the whole summer.

“This is not about anything else,” says Jussila.

According to Jussila, the dismissal decision was made after last week’s news about the progress of Sasi’s criminal investigation.

“We read in Aamulehti last week that the preliminary investigation has moved to prosecution. And then it means that the process has now moved one step forward, and we wanted to have a discussion about whether there is a need for a re-evaluation. We then ended up with this kind of solution.”

Jussila does not publicly comment on the tone or content of the discussion within the group. The council group says that it will deal with Sasi’s membership after the prosecution is over.

Ilkka Sasi commented on the situation on Tuesday evening.

“Unfortunate situation. I would hope that the police and, on the other hand, this committee and the administrative court would now be able to look into these matters and they would be given peace of mind.”

According to Sasi, the decision came as “quite a surprise” to him. Sasi did not comment on whether he himself participated in Monday’s extraordinary council group meeting.

When asked if Sasi plans to establish his own council group, he replies that he has not thought about it.