Municipal policy Salary increases are proposed for the mayor and deputy mayors

An increase of more than a thousand euros will be proposed for the mayor’s salary at the city government meeting. The reason for the increase is, among other things, that in Espoo, for example, the mayor earns more than the mayor of Helsinki, even though, for example, the staff and budget responsibility are smaller.

7.5. 14:56

Helsinki politicians will receive a proposal for salary increases for the mayor and deputy mayors of Helsinki for the 2021–2025 term.

The mayor’s salary is to be increased from EUR 14,636 to EUR 16,000 per month. The aim is to increase the salaries of deputy mayors from EUR 10,454 to EUR 11,000 per month. The last time there has been a general increase in salaries since 1 April 2021, when salaries increased by EUR 636 for the mayor and EUR 454 for the deputy mayors.

In the upcoming proposal to the city government wage increases is justified by the fact that Helsinki’s size class, both in terms of population base and personnel and budget responsibility, is at least twice as large as in neighboring cities, but the total earnings of the mayor of Helsinki are the same or even lower.

In addition, the argument is that the mayor’s “unique position” as the director and key influencer of the Finnish capital is not sufficiently reflected in the level of earnings, and the total salary paid to the mayor of Helsinki does not meet the requirements related to the task, role, position or operating environment.

At the beginning of 2021, a comparison was made in the earnings levels of the mayors / mayors of Helsinki, Espoo, Vantaa, Tampere and Turku. The comparison shows that the monthly earnings of the mayor of Espoo are higher than those of the mayor of Helsinki, and the monthly earnings of the mayors of Vantaa and Turku are about the same as in Helsinki. The monthly earnings of the mayor of Tampere will be lower than the earnings level of the mayor of Helsinki.

The monthly earnings of the Mayor of the City of Helsinki, which includes the total salary and estimated meeting fees, in 2020 were approximately EUR 16,350, of which the total salary accounted for approximately EUR 14,491 per month.

In other large cities, the monthly earnings of the mayor or mayor were as follows: EUR 16,980 in Espoo, EUR 16,180 in Vantaa, EUR 16,260 in Turku and EUR 14,200 in Tampere.

Helsinki the city government will discuss salary increases on Monday at its meeting with the mayor Jan Vapaavuori presentation. Vapaavuori itself is not a candidate in the upcoming municipal elections.

The increases will be finally decided by the city council.

Correction at 4.44 pm: In the title and text of the story it was said earlier that Helsinki politicians are proposing salary increases to the mayor. However, the proposal is only yet to be considered by the city government, and no institution has yet proposed any increases. If the city government decides to propose increases, the proposal goes to the council for consideration.