Municipal policy Kirsi Piha resigns as Helsinki’s mayoral candidate

Yard says he doubts whether he would be able to represent the Coalition’s “spectrum of values”.

Coalition Party candidate for mayor of Helsinki Kirsi Piha says he is resigning as mayoral candidate. He will report on the matter in his announcement on Saturday in a blog post.

“Today I announce that I am no longer available for the task,” he writes.

“The basic value of the Coalition Party is to create a prosperous and active society where everyone has the opportunity to try, work and live a good life. Everyone. It is not based on prejudiced thinking that discriminates against different groups. Dignity does not politicize, ”Piha states in her writing.

In his writing, the Yard implies that, in the “present situation,” he, as mayor, might have difficulty representing the values ​​of all Coalition members.

“If I wasn’t sure that the majority of the Coalitioners are thinking in the same direction about the Coalitionism as I am, I couldn’t be in this party. It is another matter, however, to be able to represent, as mayoral candidate, the spectrum of values ​​that is currently in the Coalition. In the current situation, there is a real danger that I will not be able to succeed as a Coalition mayor. ”

Coalition Party chairman Petteri Orpo says on Twitter he is disappointed with Piha’s retreat.

“The Helsinki District of the Coalition Party is looking for a new mayoral candidate as soon as possible,” he says in his tweet.

Extraordinary district assembly of the Helsinki Coalition Party elected Pihan as mayoral candidate February 15.

“We are extremely happy to have Kirsi as our mayoral candidate,” commented the then chairman of the Helsinki Coalition District Board. Maarit Vierunen.