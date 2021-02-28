Municipal policy “Juhana Vartiainen would be a great candidate for mayor,” says Elina Lepomäki, who is applying for the Helsinki City Council.

Lepomäki does not aspire to the position of mayor, but says that Juhana Vartiainen would be a suitable candidate for the Coalition Party.

Coalition Party Congressman Elina Lepomäki says he will run in the municipal elections in Helsinki. He announced this in a Sunday release In its Facebook update.

“I have decided to leave the election of Helsinki city council. I am aiming for the position of Commissioner and I will support the mayoral candidate to be nominated later, ”he said in his update.

Lepomäki tells HS that he is not seeking the position of mayor himself, but intends to continue in Parliament.

“I think Juhana Vartiainen would be a great candidate for mayor, ”says Lepomäki. Vartiainen is a member of the Coalition Party and a member of the Helsinki City Council.

“He is a captivating cultural figure, a progressive and strong Coalition humanist. In addition, he understands the laws of the market economy and their significance for public finances and the city economy. He also has significant public sector management experience. It must be remembered that the successful performance of the mayor’s office requires other qualities than being able to have a political debate, ”Lepomäki explains.

Lepomäki himself lives in Espoo.

“But when the hometown calls, that cry has to be answered, even though its own situation is still as awkward as it was yesterday.”

In January, Lepomäki announced that he did not intend to run in the spring municipal elections because he is in the process of divorce.

He states that he made a decision today to run for office due to the difficult situation in the party.

The Coalition Party’s situation changed significantly on Saturday, when the party’s mayoral candidate in Helsinki Kirsi Piha announced his resignation as mayor.

The Coalition Party is in a hurry to rebuild the settings for the municipal elections in Helsinki after the abandonment of the yard, as the municipal elections are scheduled for April 18.

Also read: “Did he think he would be received as a messiah?” – Coalition sources interviewed by HS wonder whether Kirsi Piha was naive or whether the party leadership left her alone