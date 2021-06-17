Municipal policy Helsinki is starting to offer year-round emergency accommodation for EU citizens

The initiative was taken by the feminist party Katju Aro.

Helsinki On Wednesday, the city council decided at its last meeting of the council’s term that Helsinki will start offering year-round emergency accommodation for EU citizens.

The initiative had been taken by the feminist party Katju Aro, and was supported by 19 other delegates.

Aro dropped out of city council last Sunday in municipal elections.

Town council based its decision on the previous policies of the city government and the social and health board.

In March, the Social Welfare and Health Board suggested that emergency accommodation should be developed in a direction where everyone living in Helsinki, regardless of citizenship and status, receives the necessary emergency accommodation equally throughout the year.

At present, EU citizens generally have access to emergency accommodation only during the winter, ie from October to April.

Emergency accommodation means temporary accommodation that lasts only a night or two.

The homeless part is the mobile population coming to Finland from EU Member States such as Romania and Bulgaria, part the migrant workers who came to Finland or EU citizens who are in an illegal situation for other reasons.

“Even now, it is known that an estimated 50 EU citizens who do not have the right to emergency accommodation before October will spend the night in Helsinki, either on the street or in tents set up in the woods,” Aro wrote in his initiative.

Basic Finns, part of the Coalition Party and chairman of the Christian and Blue Council Group Mika Ebeling opposed the initiative.

Opponents say expanding emergency accommodation supports human trafficking, for example.

“If a person has to beg here, then how can he afford to come to Finland? Should not be blue-eyed. Human traffickers build palaces in Romania and Bulgaria with beggar’s money “, Nuutti Hyttinen (ps) said in his speech to the council.