Municipal policy Helsinki City Council approves construction of Jätkäsaari harbor tunnel, South Harbor harbor operations to be discontinued

Helsinki at its meeting on Wednesday evening, the city council approved the construction of a harbor tunnel from Jätkäsaari to Länsiväylä. The preliminary price of the tunnel is estimated at EUR 180 million.

At the same time, the council decided that the port operations of Eteläsatama would be discontinued and passenger traffic in Stockholm would be concentrated in Katajanokka and passenger traffic in Tallinn in the West Harbor.

The decision was made by a majority of the council, which included the Coalition Party, Sdp, Rkp, Basic Finns, the Center Party, the Open Party and Movement Now.

This is a decision in principle, ie the exact location of the port tunnel, for example, has not yet been decided.

In the decision it is an entity whose various parts cause a kind of chain reaction: the construction of the Jätkäsaari harbor tunnel will enable the transfer of the South Harbor operations to the West Harbor and Katajanokka, which in turn will free the South Harbor for a completely new use.

The South Harbor, which will be emptied of port operations, will be essentially connected to Helsinki’s pedestrian center and the revitalization of the city center. These guidelines are also part of the package. In addition to the new Museum of Architecture and Design, a beach boulevard and services are planned for the South Harbor, for example, with the aim of making the city center more attractive.

A quality and concept competition for the South Harbor area will start in March. Its goal is to turn the area into a “public and comfortable walkable urban space that connects the Market Square and Kaivopuisto and enables access to the sea.”

“This is a surprisingly elegant decision, where the chain reaction will solve many significant issues: the revitalization of the city center, a new museum project and Jätkäsaari’s traffic problems. In addition, the Katajanokka area is developing and its traffic conditions are improving, and the West Harbor will be able to continue its good development, ”said the Coalition Party’s team leader in the council. Daniel Sazonov.

Green, the Left Alliance and the Feminist Party would have liked that in addition to the port tunnel, the possibilities of transferring port traffic to Vuosaari had been thoroughly investigated.

The idea also supported Paavo Väyrynen Healthy Helsinki Council Group formed by

“This would strengthen Vuosaari and the economic policy of the whole East,” said the Deputy Mayor of the Greens Anni Sinnemäki.

The Left Alliance also emphasized the importance of the Vuosaari solution for employment and vitality in Eastern Helsinki.

Sami “Frank” Muttilainen (left) also cast doubt on the plans for the South Harbor.

“Plans like this tend to turn into hard money homes, and maybe some Norwegian billionaire wants to build a tower there.”

Also demars have previously supported the Vuosaari solution, but since then the party has decided to find it expensive and difficult to implement.

“According to studies, a sensible and economical option is to concentrate port operations in the city center. Vuosaari, for example, has a Natura area, which will meet the growth of the port. This, too, would seem to convince the Greens that port operations should not be relocated there, ”said the group leader of the demarches. Eveliina Heinäluoma.

“Relocating port operations to Vuosaari would mean longer travel times both on land and at sea, and would also require investment in the metro,” said the Open Party Petrus Pennanen.

Left Alliance Paavo Arhinmäki in turn, spiked the Coalition.

“Two weeks ago, the tramways in Western Helsinki were discussed here in the City Hall. That’s when the Coalition of the Heart Blood cried that plans need to be very long before decisions are made. Now the Coalition Party is immediately approving a tunnel for which there is no formula or anything other than a preliminary price. ”

RKP team leader Björn Månsson hoped that future plans for the South Harbor would take into account the re-use of the Olympic Terminal and the history and nature of the terminal.

Harbor tunnel The construction is based on Jätkäsaari’s traffic problems and securing the operations of Helsingin Satama oy, which is owned by the City of Helsinki and is very important to it financially.

Jätkäsaari has become a traffic jam automat after the former container port area has rapidly grown into an apartment building area and the traffic at the West Harbor in the district has increased.

By 2030, more than 20,000 Helsinki residents are expected to live on Jätkäsaari and there should be about 6,000 jobs. Without action, there will be chaos for trucks and cars ahead.

City owns the Port of Helsinki, which is the busiest passenger port in Europe and Finland’s leading general foreign trade port. In 2019, 12.2 million passengers and 14.4 million tons of goods passed through it.

The total economic impact of traffic passing through the port is estimated at around EUR 4.1 billion per year. In addition to easing congestion, it is important for Helsinki that Satama’s operating conditions are in order.

“Ensuring the vitality of the port is a matter of fate for Helsinki,” said the mayor Jan Vapaavuori (Kok) Council.

The Port of Helsinki is financing the port tunnel project, but the city owns the entire company. The idea is that the tunnel should be used for heavy traffic connected to the port and for cars passing into or out of the port.