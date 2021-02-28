Municipal policy “Did he think he would be received as a messiah?” – Coalition sources interviewed by HS wonder whether Kirsi Piha was naive or whether the party leadership left her alone

Few Coalition members can explain what may have come as a surprise to the experienced Kirsi Piha that she could not see it before running for office. One reason is thought to be that the party leadership did not give the Yard the support he would have liked.

For subscribers

Kirsi Piha’s decision to resign as mayor raised the internal tensions of the Coalition to the surface. In addition to the yard (top left), Hanna Gullichsen also said she was resigning. On the right, Chairman Petteri Orpo, Member of Parliament Wille Rydman and Atte Kaleva.­

SpongeBob Teittinen HS

12:58

Coalition Party Kirsi Pihan the decision to resign as Helsinki’s mayoral candidate has come as a complete surprise and shock to the party.

Really shitty trick, is characterized, for example, by a party influencer.

He points out that just a moment before the deadline for submitting applications, the Yard left the Coalition without a candidate for the most important position in the main city.