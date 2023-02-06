Municipal policy | Dedicated to the municipality, the youngest chairman of the municipal board in the history of Finland

Located on the coast of the Gulf of Finland, Pyhtää has more than 5,000 inhabitants.

Holy shit the municipality in Kymenlaakso has got an exceptionally young chairman of the municipal board. A graduate student in economics was chosen for the position on Monday at the Pyhtäki municipal board meeting Aleksi Kurkiwho turned 20 a week ago.

According to the announcement of the municipality of Pyhtään, Kurki is the youngest chairman of the municipal board in Finland.

Kurki, who represents the coalition, became a member of the municipal board after the 2021 elections. He was unanimously elected to the leadership of the municipal board at Monday’s meeting. Kurki succeeds Toni Vanhala of the coalition, who resigned after being elected to the position of development director of the neighboring municipality of Kotka.

“When I’m young myself, I hope to be able to bring modern thinking from outside the box to municipal politics, and maybe also some new practices,” says Kurki in the press release.

