Municipal policy Additional funds for Helsinki schools were sealed in the council

A total of € 17.5 million in additional funding will be provided to schools to address the damage caused by the coronavirus pandemic and distance learning, such as learning disabilities.

Helsinki the city council on blessing at the last council meeting on wednesday on Wednesday blessed much of the extra money in schools.

A total of EUR 17.5 million will be allocated. The absolute majority of the amount, more than EUR 10 million, goes to primary schools. In addition, the money goes to high schools, vocational training, the addition of multilingual instructors, and student and student care.

Decision by no means was born without a furious debate, with left-wing and green politicians in particular criticizing the mayor again Jan Free Mountain with the financial proposal on procrastination and contempt for democracy.

The Free Mountain, in turn, provided the left and the Greens with election tactics and disregard for the city’s processes and approved budget.

According to Mayor Jan Vapaavuori, the demands for extra money for schools were pre-election tactics.

In general, the debate was not just about the extra money that has now been allocated, but also about this year’s budget, which was already adopted at the end of last year, and which included savings for the education and training sector.

“Perhaps the most annoying thing about this debate about school money has been that people may have been left with the impression that the situation in schools in Helsinki is bad. And this is not the case: in the current term of office, the budget for the education and training sector is EUR 1.27 billion, ”Vapaavuori said, recalling that the amount of money in this year’s budget is higher than in the previous year.

For example Chairman of the Left Alliance Council Group Veronika Honkasalo and authorized Dan Birch Valley responded that although money has been added to the budget, it is not enough to cover the increase in student numbers and space rents. Therefore, we can talk about surgeries.

Veronika Honkasalo, chairman of the Left Alliance’s council group, criticized Mayor Jan Vapaavuori for taking the extra money to bring the schools to the city government.

“The increase in money went to rents, and it wasn’t even enough. Many fixed-term employment relationships were not renewed in schools and groups were merged ”, Johanna Nuorteva (green) said.

According to the education and training sector’s own invoices, more than EUR 20 million more would have been needed to run the business.

“In the future, the budget should follow the increase in the number of children”, Mari Holopainen (green) stated.

The Green Youth also criticized the city in the debate for “using inclusion as a tool for saving”.

“Inclusion is implemented by placing students with special needs in large groups, but not providing them with sufficient support. Inclusion requires investment in staff and facilities. ”

In addition The Left Alliance, the Basic Finns, the Center Party, the Christian and Blue Council Group and the Feminist Party flagged at the meeting that the abolition of the Helsinki supplement for home care for children over 1 year of age agreed in connection with the budget should be reinstated.

The matter was also voted on in the Chamber, but to no avail.

“It is quite special that there is talk in this Chamber that no surgeries have taken place when the surgeries on the Helsinki supplement to home care support have taken effect this month,” Petra Malin (left) said.

“The worst decisions of this term have been the abolition of the Helsinki supplement for home care allowance for people over 1 year of age,” said the chairman of the Blue and Christian council group. Mika Ebeling.

Mika Ebeling, chairman of the Christian and Blue Council Group, considered the removal of the Helsinki allowance to be the worst decision of the council term.

“How can you think that a parent who takes care of their child at home is a lyricist – but a daycare worker who takes care of this same child does valuable work?”

“I do not understand how the Helsinki supplement to home care support is related to this topic. It has already been decided in the budget and should not be talked about anymore, ”said the Coalition Party Otto Meri.

Also Chairman of the Coalition Council Group Daniel Sazonov mocked that some of the parties had brought the Helsinki supplement to the debate again.

“This debate highlights what is really at stake in these extra schools’ money as well: a pleasant opportunity to change things that have already been agreed in the budget.”