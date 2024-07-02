Juarez City.- The Municipal Public Security Secretariat reports that, during the month of June of this year, it seized 47 firearms of various calibers during different interventions.

The above occurred in different events during a period from June 1 to 30 of the year in question, through citizen complaints made to the emergency number 911, as well as to the community numbers of the police districts and in flagrante delicto during the prevention and surveillance tours carried out by the municipal police.

The firearms were placed at the disposal of the investigating authorities for analysis to determine whether they were used in any homicide reported in the area.

The Municipal Public Security Secretariat reiterates its commitment to continue working to combat crimes against the federal firearms and explosives law, keeping weapons off the streets.