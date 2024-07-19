Achilles Serdan, Chih.- Two of the three people executed this afternoon outside Cereso 1 in Aquiles Serdán were agents of the Municipal Public Security Directorate (DSPM), unofficial sources confirmed to El Diario.

Furthermore, the third victim is an inmate who had just been released early and was being escorted out of the penitentiary when the events occurred.

The State Public Security Secretariat (SSPE) reported that after the attack, police officers seized three long weapons and launched an operation to find those responsible.