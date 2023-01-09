Aguascalientes, Aguascalientes.- The Municipal Police of Aguascalientes will protect the return to classes of 290 thousand students of basic education, with the reactivation from January 9 of the ‘Safe School’ operation.

The operation is carried out through the Mobility Department and the Preventive Police in order to control traffic and avoid accidents.

The road support outside the educational establishments will be reinforced during entry and exit times, assured the head of the Municipal Public Security Secretariat, Antonio Martínez Romo.

In addition, the Preventive Police He will monitor the schools to take care of the safety of the students.

He added that the Preventive and Road Police will be strategically distributed to guide drivers, direct traffic, assist directly outside schools expediting the descent of students and helping them cross the street safely.

In addition, asked parents to leave their homes early to avoid road accidents.

He recalled that the speed limit is 25 kilometers per hour in school zones and hours, from 7:00 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., from 1:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. and from 7:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on business days.

We recommend you read: