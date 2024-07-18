Juarez City.- A report of migrants being held inside a house prompted the mobilization of municipal officers this afternoon in the José Sulaiman neighborhood.

The intervention took place after a complaint was made to the emergency number 911 in which Guatemalan people were reported locked in a house.

According to the report, the address was located on the streets of Portal de Arándanos and Puerto Copey.

After asking neighbours and inspecting houses in the area, the officers found nothing and returned to their patrol duties.