Ciudad Juarez.– Municipal police located a 13-year-old girl who was reported missing by her grandmother; in response to the emergency call, the Municipal Public Security Secretariat (SSPM) deployed the technology it has and located her, reported Adrián Sánchez Contreras, spokesman for the corporation.

The spokesperson explained that a report was received at the 911 emergency number, informing about the absence of a teenager at the intersection of De los Aztecas Avenue and Alabastro Street, in the neighborhood of the same name.

The Mobile Command Center and RPAS Unit (Remotely Piloted Aircraft System) were moved to that location.

At the scene, they interviewed the complainant who stated that her granddaughter left the house and she could not contact her, so they began the search operation in the surrounding area and neighborhood, “making use of all the technology that the corporation has,” said the spokesman.

It was at the intersection of América Latina and Profesora María Manvel streets, in the Independencia II neighborhood, where the teenager’s parents located her.

The units went to that place and once they had ascertained the physical and emotional condition of the teenager and the circumstances of her family environment, she was handed over to her parents.

The family thanked the police for their support, both for the search they carried out and for being present until they found her, the spokesman said.

The journalistic archive reports that at the state level, Juárez concentrates the highest number of cases of missing persons, by May 2024 it went from 953 to 1004 reports of missing and/or absent persons.