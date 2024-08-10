Ciudad Juárez— Six people with outstanding arrest warrants against them for crimes against health and one more for robbery were arrested by the Municipal Police and placed at the disposal of the Public Prosecutor’s Office to continue with their criminal proceedings.

The arrests occurred after alleged administrative violations were reviewed by preventive agents, after which personal data of the people were compared in the Juárez Platform System, which revealed the pending judicial orders.

The detainees (and the colonies where they were apprehended) are shown below:

Jairo Jaziel EO, 30 years old (Eastern Trails), José Enrique AM (Azteca), Javier Rolando SU (Hidalgo), Alvaro TS (Frida Kahlo), Pedro Adrian GC (Manuel Valdez), Juan Carlos PC (Colinas de Juarez), and Jose Omar ZB (Carlos Chavira Becerra).

