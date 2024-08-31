Ciudad Juárez— Four people with outstanding arrest warrants for crimes against health and another for aggravated rape were arrested by the Municipal Police after alleged administrative violations that resulted in the authorities becoming aware of the pending warrants.

Manuel Darío JA, 30 years old, was placed under arrest at the intersection of Vicente Guerrero and Damián Carmona streets, in the Partido Romero neighborhood, due to an outstanding arrest warrant against him for crimes against health, issued on June 29, 2023.

Roberto VA, 22 years old, was placed under arrest at the intersection of Manuel Gómez Morín Boulevard and De la Cascada Street, in the Fuentes del Valle subdivision, for crimes against health, due to an arrest warrant in force since October 10, 2023.

Efrén MA, 55 years old, was arrested at the intersection of Francisco Villareal Torres Street and Manuel Gómez Morín Avenue, in the Valle del Sol neighborhood, due to an outstanding arrest warrant against him for the crime of aggravated rape, issued on August 30, 2024.

José Guadalupe RC, 50 years old, was arrested at the intersection of Velero and Humariza streets, in the Hacienda de las Torres neighborhood, due to an arrest warrant in force against him for crimes against health, issued on August 5, 2024.

Carlos Antonio CB, 26 years old, was arrested at the intersection of Villa de Alcalá and Villa del Río streets, in the Villas de Alcalá neighborhood, due to an outstanding arrest warrant against him for crimes against health, issued on August 21, 2024.

After having been read their rights, the now detained individuals were brought before the corresponding authority, which will be in charge of following up on said judicial order.

