Mazatlan. – Elements of the Municipal Public Security Secretariat of Mazatlan they arrested a subject indicated from entering a home of the Bugambilias subdivision, and allegedly steal various objects.

While carrying out a prevention service on Jacarandas Avenue, at the height of the subdivision in question, the agents observed that a male person was chasing a subject who was carrying a backpack on his shoulder, and in his hands he was carrying a fixed black bicycle. .

Observing the agents, the person who identified himself as Óscar “N” requested help, so the police arrested a subject who said he had seized some of his property.

When carrying out a physical examination, the agents seized a black stationary bicycle, which the affected said he uses for physical therapy, as well as a set of finger cufflinks and a set of hand cufflinks.

The subject identified himself as Roberto Carlos “N”, 39, a resident of the September 13 invasion of this city, who was handed over to the corresponding authority.