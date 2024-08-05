Juarez City.- The Psychology Unit of the Department of Social Work of the Municipal Public Security Secretariat trained preventive agents with the aim of implementing new protocols in cases of attempted suicide.

The training aimed to improve the approach to suicidal crises following updated guidelines.

The training included the development of a basic procedures manual and a statistical analysis to identify risk areas.

This allowed the police, as first responders, to effectively handle suicide crisis cases in the municipality.

Issac Palacios, a psychologist at SSPM, said that the training program was based on statistical analysis and strategies to improve intervention in suicidal crises.

The training focused on small groups to facilitate the application of knowledge assessment tools.

The goal of these efforts was to recognize suicide as a significant social problem and to strengthen the capabilities of public safety officers.