Juarez City.- In an effort to strengthen collaboration between local authorities and the private sector, the Municipal Public Security Secretariat organized a specialized training course for the Association of Private Security Companies of Ciudad Juárez (AESP). This event, which brought together directors, administrators and operations managers of the 16 member companies of the association, addressed a series of crucial issues for the improvement of private security operations in the region.

One of the central themes of the training was the use of the Mobile Emergency Button, a technological tool that allows for a rapid and coordinated response to risk situations. The SSPM emphasized the importance of this tool for private security personnel, not only as a means of protection for themselves, but also as a way to activate an immediate response by the authorities in the event of an emergency.

In addition, the legal aspects related to the development of the functions of private security personnel were discussed in depth, so that participants received updated information on the legal regulations that govern their work, with a special focus on the rights and responsibilities they have when performing their functions, since having the knowledge is essential to avoid actions that may lead to legal liabilities for both employees and companies.

Another relevant point was the role of private security companies as contributors to public safety, discussing strategies for collaboration and coordination with law enforcement, recognizing the importance of working together to ensure community safety, highlighting the value of sharing information and reporting incidents effectively to support police work.

Finally, the correct actions of first responders in emergency situations were addressed, with attendees receiving detailed instructions on the appropriate procedures to follow, from preserving the scene of the incident to communicating with emergency services, since knowledge is crucial to ensure that the actions taken in the first moments of a crisis are effective and do not compromise the integrity of the situation.