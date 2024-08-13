Ciudad Juarez.- Municipal police officers provide citizen support to an elderly man.
Officers driving along Teófilo Borunda Avenue observed an elderly man standing next to his vehicle, trying to remove a flat tire.
As he approached, the man asked for help from the police to remove the damaged tire and replace another one in good condition, which his sister-in-law had brought.
They immediately provided support so that people could continue on their way.
