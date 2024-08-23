Ciudad Juarez.- Municipal elements assigned to the Social Prevention Directorate of the Municipal Public Security Secretariat are going to various shopping malls with the intention of interacting with citizens, to give them flyers with preventive information regarding suicide.

On this occasion, Plaza Sendero Las Torres was visited, located on Las Torres Avenue and Palacio de Mitla, in the Praderas de Los Álamos neighborhood. These activities are focused on the topic of how to detect and prevent suicide and are part of the strategy for preventing violence and crime, for which important information was provided about suicide and the factors that cause it and how to recognize the warning signs and in turn act accordingly.

It was also reported what to do in case of emergency and also that talking about suicide can save lives, as one of its main risk factors that can have a negative impact is the presence of family violence and being a victim of bullying.

Likewise, during the exercise of outreach to citizens in the shopping center, the opportunity was taken to provide citizens with the community telephone numbers that are managed in each of the police districts as an alternative measure of support to 911 for emergencies, thanks to which many arrests have been made due to citizen complaints.

The head of that area, Dr. Antonio Salas Martínez, said that the most important thing about these activities is to generate that bond of trust with the citizens and that they feel confident about approaching an element to request the help they need.