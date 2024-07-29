Juarez City.- Thanks to video surveillance efforts, the State Public Security Secretariat (SSPE) recovered a vehicle that had been reported stolen, which was stolen from a home in the El Campanario neighborhood, which led to the arrest of two probable offenders, reported Jorge Armendáriz, spokesman for the corporation.

The events occurred when a non-violent robbery of a home was reported through the 911 emergency line, where a 2019 Toyota Rav4 was also stolen.

Following the review carried out at the SSPE C7-IA command center, the time of the theft was determined, as well as the route used by those responsible, which initiated the search and tracking of the vehicle.

Police intelligence officers located the car on San Sipriano Street and immediately caught up with it to carry out the relevant intervention.

The alleged perpetrators, identified as Brayan Jonathan RV and Andrés MS, got out of the vehicle. Various items stolen from the home were also seized from them. They were therefore formally arrested and placed at the disposal of the State Attorney General’s Office for the Northern Zone (FGE).