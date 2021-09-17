The League is out of the Naples administrative elections. The Council of State rejected the appeal presented by the delegates of the list “Project for Naples – First Naples – Maresca Mayor” against the exclusion from the electoral competition decided by the prefectural commission and confirmed by the Campania TAR.

At the basis of the exclusion from the “Prima Napoli” list, expression of the Matteo Salvini League and presented in support of the candidate for mayor Catello Maresca, is the contestation of the failure to indicate the identification of the list in the relative form. The appeal was deemed unfounded by the judges of the second jurisdictional section of the Council of State (president Diego Sabatino).

“Bad news for Naples and for democracy. Thousands of Neapolitans have been robbed of the possibility of choosing change”, declared the regional coordinator of the Lega in Campania, Valentino Grant, and the citizen coordinator of the Lega in Naples, Severino Nappi. “From today on our belly to support our candidates for president on the First, Fourth, Fifth and Sixth Municipalities. We are regularly in the running with the lists on the Fifth and Sixth. We do not lose enthusiasm. We are the real engine for change”, conclude Grant and Nappi.