The center-right takes note of the victory of the center-left in the big citiesfrom Florence to Bari. The conquest of 5 regional capitals had been taken into account, even if the result in Perugia is worrying: considered a real wake-up call, in view of the autumn vote in Umbria now led by the Northern League member Donatella Tesei. Fdi, Fi and Lega console themselves with the ”successes” of Lecce and Rovigo torn from the left.

At the state, no coalition leader comments on the ballots. In place of Giorgia Meloni, Antonio Tajani and Matteo Salvini their colonels make themselves heard. Forza Italia is the first to speak, through the national head of the electoral sector, Alessandro Battilocchio, which claims the ”absolute centrality” of the blue party, confirming the trend that emerged at the European elections. In particular, the early Forzista and Tajani MP underlines that the mayors of the moderate area have had ”particular success” and cites as an example Carlo Masci who “won in the first round in Pescara and today Walter Tesauro, in Caltanissetta, which allows Fi to confirm itself as the first party”.

Tajani is silent but with his supporters, Italian sources report, he would have highlighted the good results of the Fi lists, especially in the Southunderlining that the moderate candidates have once again demonstrated that they have an edge and are a winning choice.

He intervenes for Fratelli d’Italia Giovanni Donzelli which uses a football metaphor: ”The centre-right wins 4 to 3 over the centre-left”. The organization manager in via della Scrofa explains this result in a note. ”Specifically the centre-right takes four provincial capitals away” from its opponent: Lecce , Rovigo, Verbania and Caltanissetta. “Only three move from the centre-right to the centre-left: Perugia, Potenza and Vibo Valentia. The centre-right – the Meloni loyalist points out – has also seen its outgoing administrations confirmed in the cities of Vercelli and Urbino”. The final balance, concludes Donzelli, ”still has a positive balance”.

Number two on via Bellerio, Andrea Crippa, he assures: ”the League has always managed well. This is confirmed by the excellent results of Veneto, the conquests in Piedmont such as that of Vercelli, and the victory of Lecce in Puglia. This together with many other municipalities from North to South, including historically left-wing ones, which are changing colour”. ”We can only move forward with even more strength, working for the well-being of the territories”, recommends the Northern League deputy secretary. There is unanimous great satisfaction for the exploit of Adriana Poli Bortoni, renamed ‘the highlander of the centre-right’, who in fact ‘pulls’ the entire coalition with 5% of the votes.

Not surprisingly, blue Maurizio Gasparri, would like to congratulate the new mayor of the Salento capital: ”Best wishes to Adriana who returns to lead the city of Lecce, which she has managed so well in the past.” The Fi group leader in the Senate also wishes ”best wishes to the new mayor of Rovigo, Valeria Cittadin, and the new mayor of Caltanissetta, Walter Tesauro, supported by Fi and the center-right coalitions, in an electoral round that presents different results in the territories but which sees the beautiful statements of Masci in Pescara, Gambini a Urbino, Olivero in Biella, Fioravanti in Ascoli Piceno, Fabbri in Ferrara, Zattini in Forlì, Scheda in Vercelli”. The head of Forzi’s local authorities has no doubts: ”From today our coalition has more mayors in the eight thousand municipalities of Italy.”

The senator of the League is on the same line Claudio Durigon: “The success of Poli Bortone shows that the centre-right, capable of expressing high-level figures and able to unite, wins and is ready to govern the territory, opening a new season for the city.” “Our best wishes for good work to the new mayor of Lecce and also to the new mayor of Caltanissetta Tesauro who, we are certain – writes the coordinator of local authorities for the Carroccio in the South – are the right people to make their territories prosper, towards a better future, at the service of the citizens. The League is there and is ready to do its part”.

It doesn’t fit Ignazio La Russa, which takes issue with the current electoral law which needs to be revised. ”Beyond the results of the second round of the administrative elections, who won and who lost – warns the President of the Senate – a fact emerges that should make us reflect: the double round is not saving and actually increases abstention. From 62.83% in the first round, in this round it fell well below 50%, that is, to 47.71%. In some cases, you are elected with only 20% of the votes of those entitled to vote. Sometimes, the person who has fewer absolute votes than his opponent had in the first round is even elected”. “It’s unacceptable”, La Russa explodes, asking to “rethink an electoral law for the administrative elections, perhaps following the example of the Sicilian double shift or by inserting suitable corrective measures to avoid distortions like these and increase participation”.