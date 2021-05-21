Municipal leaders Democrat: The need for quarantine for municipal leaders is being assessed by the ministry

The issue of karens came up in the discussion when Jan Vapaavuori, who resigned from the position of mayor of Helsinki, announced that he intended to join a consulting company and a Danish real estate investment company.

Minister of Local Government Sirpa Paatero (sd.) says that the Ministry of Finance has begun to assess whether custodians should be introduced for mayors who are joining the private sector. Paatero says To the Democratthat one possibility would be to go through the issue of quarantine when concluding management agreements with municipal leaders.

According to Paatero, the question is also whether quarantines should be regulated by law.

The issue of karence rose to the debate when the mayor of Helsinki resigned Jan Vapaavuori (Kok.) announced his intention to transfer to the position of consulting company Miltton and part-time advisor to the Danish real estate investment company Nrep.

Paatero says that he understands that Vapaavuori wants to find other positions after his mayoral wash. However, according to the Minister, it is unclear how close Vapaavuori’s new tasks will come to municipal affairs.

“It would be worth taking a close look at the fact that there will be no doubt that we will move directly to do such work, for example in real estate, if one has been able to influence the city in decision-making on the same issues,” Paatero tells the newspaper.