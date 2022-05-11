Municipal labor dispute Caregivers’ organizations reject municipal settlement proposal, others would have accepted – Tehy and Super say they will start preparing for mass redundancies

The nursing associations were expected to reject the conciliation board’s offer.

In the care industry the organizations Tehy and Super rejected the conciliation proposal of the conciliation board. It would have been accepted by the other parties. The chairman of the board spoke about it Elina Pylkkänen. He said he was very disappointed.

According to Pylkkänen, the board will not decide how to proceed from here. Pylkkänen said that it is a matter between the parties whether the parties who approved the proposal enter into an agreement and the caregivers’ organizations are excluded. Even if the municipal and welfare area employers KT and other employees ’employers’ organizations Juko and Jau have approved the settlement proposal, it is not binding on anyone now.

I do Millariikka Rytkönen and Superin Silja Paavola described the conciliation proposal as extremely bad because it did not address the shortage of caregivers in any way. According to Tehy, the administrations of the organizations rejected the settlement proposal unanimously.

“We’re not making a bad deal,” Tehy said argued on Twitter.

Tehy and Super say they are starting preparations for mass layoffs. Decisions have been made on Tuesday.

CEO of KT Markku Jalonen says he is very disappointed with the rejection of the settlement proposal.

“It was a reasonable compromise and very difficult for the employer to accept,” Jalonen says.

Minister of Labor Tuula Haatainen (sd) said on Twitter after the rejection of the settlement proposal that he hoped that other parties in the municipal sector would assess the situation on the basis of the settlement proposal. Haatainen said that he would receive an assessment of the situation from the chairman of the conciliation committee during the rest of the week.

Municipal sector the parties to the labor dispute responded to the conciliation proposal made by the conciliation commission on tuesday on Wednesday afternoon. The chairman of the board, Pylkkänen, spoke about the answers at 12.15.

The board proposed a five-year pay program for municipal and welfare workers that would raise wages by about one percent more than in other sectors each year. For example, if industrial workers were to receive two percent pay increases, caregivers, teachers, and other municipal workers would receive three percent pay increases.

In anticipation was that, at least the caregivers did not accept the settlement proposal. Although the payroll program is an exceptional handshake for the municipal sector, caregivers have demanded a much larger payroll program than presented. It would raise wages by as much as 3.6% more than in other sectors over five years, instead of one per cent.

HS: n From the counter compiled by you, you can see how the salary program would affect the salaries in the municipal sector. The calculator uses as an example a caregiver with a basic salary of 2,500 euros per month. However, the same salary increase percentages apply to other municipal employees.

The size of the normal contract increases for the coming years is not yet known, but they can be assumed in the counter to be 0–3%. The counter then shows how much the normal contract increases and the salary program offered to the municipal sector on them would increase the salary of the sample caregiver in the coming years. The counter can also be used to see how much higher increases the payroll program required by caregivers would bring.