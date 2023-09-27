Wednesday, September 27, 2023
Municipal initiatives | The Ministry of Justice changed the municipal initiative service because of vandalism

September 27, 2023
Municipal initiatives | The Ministry of Justice changed the municipal initiative service because of vandalism

Policy|Municipal initiatives

In August, Yle reported on an incident in which racist language, Nazi references and fake names of public figures were added to the list of supporters of a municipal initiative.

Ministry of Justice has changed its municipal initiative service as a result of abuse directed at it.

In the future, only the number of supporters, not names, will be reported for each initiative.

However, the municipal initiative service will not require strong identification in the future, because children and communities operating in the municipality also have the right to take and support initiatives.

Over reported in August about a case where racist language, Nazi references and fake names of public figures accumulated on the supporter list for an initiative that proposed anti-racism training for Jyväskylä city personnel.

The right of initiative based on the Municipal Act offers municipal residents, regardless of age, the right to take and support initiatives regarding the municipality’s activities and services.

